The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 8, 2023
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. preparing for Home Run Derby

The last few days have found Robert on the field with bullpen catcher Luis Sierra, who will pitch to him in Seattle, getting used to hitting with a timer.

By  James Fegan
   
SHARE White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. preparing for Home Run Derby
Blue_Jays_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg

Luis Robert Jr. hits a three-run homer Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He has 26 homers this season.

Matt Marton/AP

Coaches and teammates rave about Luis Robert Jr.’s easy power and how he doesn’t have to overswing to leave the yard.

“If you hang him a breaking ball, it’s a home run every single time,” Lucas Giolito said.

“It’s special,” Andrew Vaughn said. “When he hits some baseballs, they sound like gunshots.” 

Even before he hit 26 home runs before the All-Star break, watching Robert’s batting practice throughout his career suggested he doesn’t need much preparation for Monday’s Home Run Derby.

But the last few days have found Robert on the field with bullpen catcher Luis Sierra, who will pitch to him in Seattle, getting used to hitting with a timer. The first two rounds of the derby have a three-minute running clock starting with the first pitch, where players have to hit as many home runs as possible within the time limit. If Robert is able to advance to the end, it’s a two-minute final round.

“He’s got the makeup to win this thing,” Pedro Grifol said. “Now, what happens when there’s 40,000 people there and you’ve got a little heat on you, I don’t know. But he’s certainly got the makeup. He’s not afraid of the big stage and he’s got the swing and the mentality for it. He’s definitely got the endurance.”

Rehabbing arms

Grifol spent time before his pregame media session Saturday watching a trio of injured White Sox pitchers throwing bullpens: Liam Hendriks, Mike Clevinger and Michael Kopech.

Out for the last month with right elbow inflammation, Hendriks threw only fastballs in his first bullpen session since hitting the injured list, at a “nice and easy,” intensity level according to Grifol. While Clevinger came out of the session well, he last pitched on June 14 in Los Angeles when his right bicep inflammation first flared up. With the amount of time Clevinger has missed, Grifol did not rule out a rehab assignment. 

Kopech is the surest bet for the opening road trip after the All-Star break.

“Michael’s a little bit ahead of the other two,” said Grifol. “We were actually really encouraged there. Kopech’s strong, looks good.”

With last year’s preferred fill-in starter Davis Martin out for the year with Tommy John surgery, spot starts have been divided between Scholtens, Tanner Banks and Touki Touissant. 

Oscar’s anxiety

It came after he quickly fell behind 0-2, but Oscar Colás laying off three curveballs and eventually singling at the end of a nine-pitch battle against Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas in the third inning Saturday, is what the White Sox want to see more of going forward.

“I think I’ve been better in handling the emotions and the situations of the game better than the first time,” Colás said via interpreter after a two-hit performance. “Now, when I get on the field, I have the mindset of just control what I can control.”

After winning a job out of spring, Colás admitted overeagerness led to his initial struggles and a demotion to Triple-A. Grifol is hopeful that Colás’ fondness for following Robert around the clubhouse will pay off in this aspect.

“One thing I think Oscar needs to continue to learn and work on, not over-swinging,” said Grifol. “He’s got a good guy right next to him, which is Luis. And one of the things we talked about the other day, if you watch Luis’ approach, whether he’s 0-2 or 3-0, it’s still the same swing. There’s no over-swing.”


Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ bats go silent against Cardinals’ subpar pitching
Polling Place: Are the White Sox cooked? And pick a skipper — Pedro Grifol or David Ross
White Sox rally to beat Cardinals, but sell-off still likely
Michael Kopech needs the break, including stint on injured list
Inspirational Negro Leagues documentary recalls greats who endured hardship but played with passion
Michael Kopech’s right arm is for throwing, but Sox pitcher’s left arm is for tattoos.
The Latest
People danced during the Chosen Few picnic at Jackson Park on Saturday. It’s one of the biggest house music festivals in the country.
Music
House music fans celebrate the Chicago-born genre at the Chosen Few picnic
Desiree Taylor, 47, from Baltimore, came to Chicago for the first time with eight friends who go to house music festivals every year for the “funkier” and “more soulful” approach of house music.
By Violet Miller
 
Cardinals_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ bats go silent against Cardinals’ subpar pitching
In seven scoreless innings against Miles Mikolas, Sox hitters managed just four singles on 95 pitches in an eventual 3-0 loss.
By James Fegan
 
Cubs_Yankees_Baseball__6_.jpg
Cubs
‘They just haven’t been watching’: Nico Hoerner’s teammates make his All-Star case
Hoerner leads National League second basemen in outs above average (seven) and defensive WAR (7.0), according to FanGraphs.
By Maddie Lee
 
Violinist and Chicagoan Tai Murray.
Music
Chicago violinist Tai Murray makes Grant Park fest debut with Wynton Marsalis violin concerto
Marsalis’ Violin Concerto mixes jazz and classical idioms, with the composer also paying respect to Benedetti’s Scottish ancestry by researching some of the historic ties between Anglo-Celtic and African-American music.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
GettyImages_1431785352.jpg
College Sports
Daily Northwestern alleges explosive new hazing allegations tied to Pat Fitzgerald suspension
The suspension, which was announced Friday, followed an independent investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats’ football program.
By Sun-times Staff And Wires
 