Sunday, April 28, 2024
White Sox complete sweep behind Erick Fedde's 'gutsy' performance

“Big-time, gutsy performance by Fedde,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox

White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde has arguably been the team’s best pitcher. |Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

Griffin Quinn/Getty

After returning to the majors after a stint playing for the Korean Baseball Organization — and winning MVP — Erick Fedde still had some nerves about how his stuff would play in the majors. He wondered if the changes he made in Korea would translate to the United States.

Any pessimism has been quelled after his strong start to the season and the gem he pitched on Sunday. Fedde went 8 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs, seven hits and striking out nine.

Sunday’s 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a series sweep and the Sox’ first three-game win streak since Aug. 5-7 of 2023, and the club’s first series sweep since Jun. 2-4, 2023.

“It was a good one,” Fedde said. “It meant a lot because our bullpen had gone through a lot the last two days.”

Fedde’s early success has validated his improvements, particularly his development of his changeup and sinker, which help him against left-handed bats. He also has a sweeper that he can utilize against right-handed bats.

The offense seemed to find its groove against the Rays, racking up 34 hits over three games. Although the Sox weren’t facing the most formidable pitching staff, any offensive gains are welcomed considering the team is at the bottom of the league in offensive production.

But the optimism after Sunday’s sweep wouldn’t have happened without Fedde.

“Big-time, gutsy performance by Fedde,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “It wasn’t just the pressure of going out and winning a Major-League game; our bullpen was in bad shape. For him to go out and do what he did and step up like that was tremendous.”

Fedde has emerged as a bright spot for the pitching staff, making a case as arguably the best starter. The right-hander has thrown at least 90 pitches in all of his starts. Fedde wasn’t replaced until the ninth inning by reliever Jordan Leasure after giving up a run. Grifol said he was always sending Fedde out for the ninth to have the chance at a complete game.

“It’s just proof of how such a different player I am now,” Fedde said of his development. “Looking back a couple of years ago, if you told me I was striking out close to double digits and going deep in games, I would probably chuckle a little.”

Fedde threw 108 pitches, 52 sweepers and generated swings-and-misses 27% of the time, plus seven whiffs. He pitches at a brisk pace, working quickly and efficiently. That approach is helpful to his defenders.

“That’s what you want as a defender: feeding the strike zone and getting us back into the dugout,” center fielder Tommy Pham said. Time of possession is a real thing in baseball. If you can get us off our feet and into the dugout, it makes it easier for us.”

The offense repaid Fedde by delivering four runs of support in a clean game of baseball for the Sox. Designated hitter Eloy Jimenez is finding his form at the plate, getting his first three-hit game of the season.

Following the final out, Jimenez danced as “Win” by the rapper Jay Rock played throughout Guaranteed Rate Field. Between the addition of Pham and the first series sweep, a dire situation has turned tame for a few days.

The Sox are still near the bottom of the standings with the Miami Marlins. A series sweep doesn’t drastically change the team’s trajectory, but it certainly lifts morale.

"[It was] a big one for the team to keep the good vibes going,” Fedde said. “It was a great win for the team.”

