Animated Trump from Stephen Colbert’s show lands Showtime series

The animated Donald Trump, as seen on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." | CBS

Showtime has elected to launch a series starring Cartoon Donald Trump, a portrayal of the president first seen on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The pay-cable network said Thursday it has ordered 10 episodes of the half-hour show, executive produced by Colbert and still untitled.

No casting was announced, but former Chicago improviser Brian Stack, a “Late Show” writer, has been providing Trump’s voice on Colbert’s show.

“I’m honored that the Cartoon President invited our documentary crew into his private world,” Colbert said in a statement. “I’ve seen some of the footage, and I look forward to sharing the man behind the MAGA.”

Showtime said the series will be a workplace comedy focusing on “the truish adventures of Trump’s confidants and bon vivants – family, top associates, heads of government, golf pros and anyone else straying into his orbit – intrepidly exploring their histories and their psyches, revealing insights into what makes them so definitively Trumpian.”

“The Late Show” began showcasing the Trump character during the 2016 campaign. In some segments, the character is animated live, allowing Trump to join Colbert on the set, react to him and banter with him in real time.

“Brian does the voice and the shoulders and another writer does the control of the gestures, keyboard triggers, and whatever other surprises we have baked into the puppet,” “Late Show” senior digital producer Rob Dubbin told an interviewer from Adobe, which produces the animation software. “Watching the way a performer can use those expressively is enjoyable.”

An animated opening segment on Colbert’s Election Night special, which aired live on Showtime, helped seal the series deal.

Showtime said the new series will be produced with quick turnaround, allowing for rapid response to current events along the lines of what its documentary series “The Circus” does.