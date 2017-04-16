Chance, Kris Bryant among several dozen 2017 ‘Easter eggs’

By now you’ve probably given up finding that last, elusive Easter egg hidden somewhere in the house (you’ll find it by July 4). And one more jelly bean might just be that one too many (if you know what I mean).

So sit back and relax, and check out some famous Chicago faces among this years dozens of calorie-free Easter eggs created by artist Barak Hardley. The eggs are part of an annual tradition for Hardley (see video below), who in an interview last year with whatstrending.com famously said “So a few years ago, I got drunk and thought I’d paint some Easter eggs. I think I painted an Abraham Lincoln on an egg, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is fun!’ So I did more.”

Other highlights: Beyonce & Twins, Muhammad Ali, Kellyanne Conway & Sean Spicer. And the dearly (and sadly) departed Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, George Michael, David Bowie, Mary Tyler Moore and Prince. And then there’s that whole “La La Land”/”Moonlight” homage.

And in tribute to Chicago’s own Mr. T who was unfortunately just voted of “Dancing with the Stars,” here he is from the class of 2015 Barak Eggs:

Check out all of them here and more highlights on the video below: