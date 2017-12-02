Chance the Rapper wins his first Grammy

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best rap performance for "No Problem" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Chicago’s Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy Sunday afternoon, winning in the category of best rap performance for “No Problem” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. The performer is also nominated in the best new artist and best rap album categories.

He called his early, pre-televised Grammy win “crazy.” The rapper was nominated for seven awards, including the history-making nomination for “Coloring Book,” the first streaming-only album to nominated for a Grammy Award. On the Red Carpet, Chance gave a shout-out to his family “watching back in Chicago,” singling out his 16-month-old daughter, Kensli.

The win came during the pre-telecast awards ceremony in Los Angeles in which Adele’s “25” won for best pop vocal album. David Bowie’s “Blackstar” won for best alternative music album.

Chicago winners also included Layla Hathaway, who picked up Grammy wins for best traditional R&B performance for “Angel,” and best R&B album for “Layla Hathaway Live,” beating out fellow Chicagoan BJ the Chicago Kid, who was nominated in the same categories. Jennifer Hudson was among the ensemble win for best musical theater album for the Broadway cast recording of “The Color Purple.” Third Coast Percussion picked up a win for best chamber music/best ensemble performance.

Contributing: Associated Press