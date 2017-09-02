Exhaustion forces singer Al Jarreau to retire from touring

A statement on his website says Jarreau is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is "improving slowly." The statement says Jarreau's medical team has told him he can't perform any of his remaining concert dates this year. It says (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Al Jarreau performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2015. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau has been forced into retirement from touring due to exhaustion.

A statement on his website says Jarreau is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is “improving slowly.” The statement says Jarreau’s medical team has told him he can’t perform any of his remaining concert dates this year. It says Jarreau is retiring from touring “with complete sorrow.”

Jarreau turns 77 next month.

A concert scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Genesee Theater in Waukegan has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. (Call 847-263-6300 or email Tickets@GeneseeTheatre.com for more information.)

Jarreau has won seven Grammys over a 50-year career. His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”