Melissa McCarthy to star in ‘Margie Claus’ holiday film

She’s played a fearless Ghostbuster and a feisty White House press secretary. Now Plainfield native Melissa McCarthy will take on a most beloved role — that of Santa Claus’ wife in the feature film “Margie Claus,” it was announced Thursday.

The actress/comedian will also produce the musical comedy, which will serve as her musical debut, according to hollywoodreporter.com. McCartney’s husband, Ben Falcone, will co-produce and direct the project, slated for a November 2019 release. The film is described as a “broad holiday family musical that New Line hopes will be in the same spirit (and have the same success) as another company Christmas movie, ‘Elf.’ The story is set in motion when Santa Claus goes missing while delivering presents on Christmas Eve. His sweet wife Margie Claus must then put together an unlikely rescue team and set off from the North Pole for the first time in decades to rescue Santa and save Christmas.”