Northbrook casting call seeks boy for Steven Spielberg movie

British actor Mark Rylance (left) will star in and Steven Spielberg will direct "The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara." | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

A casting call in Northbrook this weekend is offering young actors the chance of a lifetime: the lead role in a Steven Spielberg film.

Casting directors will be at the Bernard Weinger Jewish Community Center, 300 Revere Dr., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, looking for a boy to play the title role in “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara,” which Spielberg is scheduled to direct in Europe beginning in April.

The film will star Mark Rylance, the Oscar winner featured in Spielberg’s last two films, “Bridge of Spies” and “The BFG.” The script is by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, who wrote “Munich” and “Lincoln” for Spielberg.

The “Kidnapping” team is on the hunt for an actor age 6 to 9 to play a Jewish Italian boy who is “truly special, gifted, curious and intelligent with a mischievous streak,” said a press release from production company Amblin Entertainment. No accent is needed.