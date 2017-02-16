OneRepublic tour includes two dates at Ravinia Festival

OneRepublic attends the "Collateral Beauty" world premiere at Lincoln Center on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Chicago-area fans of the Grammy-nominated quintet OneRepublic will be able to catch the band in concert this summer when they play two nights at the Ravinia Festival.

The group today announced the dates for its 2017 Honda Civic Tour and the summer itinerary includes July 14 and 15 concerts at the Highland Park venue. Support acts include American indie popsters Fitz and The Tantrums and British singer/”X Factor” champ James Arthur. The 36-date North American tour kicks off July 7 in Kansas City.

Tickets for Ravinia Festival donors only will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Ravinia.org. (To become a donor and support the festival’s educational programs, visit Ravinia.org.) General onsale is March 17 at Ravinia.org.

To purchase tickets for other dates on the tour, visit livenation.com beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.