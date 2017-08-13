2 men wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The two men, ages 20 and 25, were standing on the street about 9:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Jackson when someone fired shots at them from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The make and model of the vehicle were unknown.

The younger man was shot in the back, and the older man was shot in the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.