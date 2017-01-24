2 teens struck by van in Austin hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of a van that struck two teenagers Monday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the 13-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were crossing the street in the crosswalk in the 800 block of North Lorel when they were struck by a van traveling south, according to Chicago Police. The van continued southbound without stopping after the crash.

The teenagers both suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The van was later found abandoned in the 5300 block of West Huron. The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.