22-year-old man reported missing from Calumet Heights

Police are looking for a 22-year-old man who went missing Friday from the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Saveon Wells was last seen in the area of 90th Street and Dante Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was possibly driving a 2010 silver Toyota Corolla with the Illinois license plate of #AH37809.

Wells was described as a 6-foot, 180-pound black man with a dark complexion, black hair, brown eyes and the word “Minnie” tattooed on his left chest and “Love always” tattooed on his back, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the word “Ruthless” in white lettering, gray shorts, and bright-yellow and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on Wells’ whereabouts should contact the Area South Special Victims unit at (312) 747-8274.