45-year-old man killed in Geneva motorcycle crash

A 45-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday in west suburban Geneva.

About 12:05 a.m., John Akin, of west suburban Batavia, was riding his 2015 Harley Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle east in the 1300 block of West State Street when he left the roadway and struck a light pole and two trees, according to a statement from Geneva police.

Police were originally responding to a report of a suspicious noise, but found Akin in the 300 block of Douglas Road, police said.

Paramedics responded and performed life-saving measures, but Akin was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

Geneva police are investigating the crash. The Kane County coroner’s office was conducting an autopsy.