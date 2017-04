53-year-old man shot dead in Maywood

A 53-year-old man died early Wednesday after being shot multiple times in west suburban Maywood.

Adekunte M. Adaranijo was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and South 14th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Thursday ruled his death a homicide. Maywood police did not respond to requests for comment.