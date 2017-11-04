61-year-old man walking dog robbed at gunpoint in South Chicago

A man who was walking his dog in the South Chicago neighborhood was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

The 61-year-old man was walking with his dog in the 9100 block of South Baltimore about 6:45 a.m. when a teenager asked him for a dollar, according to Chicago Police.

When the man took out his wallet, the teenager pulled out a handgun and demanded the wallet, then ran away, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspect was described as a tall, thin black boy who was about 17, police said. No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.