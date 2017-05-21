78-year-old man killed in Glenwood crash

A 78-year-old man died in a crash Friday in south suburban Glenwood.

The crash happened Friday in the 19100 block of South Greenwood Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Willie Frank Crockett, of South Holland, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 5:25 p.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. Hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was found to be his secondary cause of death.

Glenwood police were not immediately available to provide details on the crash.