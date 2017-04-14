Boy, 15, wounded in South Loop shooting

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound during a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Loop.

About 4:35 p.m., the boy was grazed in the back while riding in a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The shots were fired during an argument between people in two separate vehicles, police said. The boy was a passenger in a third vehicle and was not involved in the argument.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition, police said.

Due to police activity in the area, CTA No. 1 Bronzeville buses are being temporarily rerouted in both directions from Michigan, 24th, Indiana, Cermak and Michigan, according to an alert.

Northbound CTA No. 192 University of Chicago Hospitals Express buses are also being temporarily rerouted from Michigan, 24th, Indiana, Cermak and Michigan.