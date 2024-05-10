The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
2024 Democratic National Convention Israel-Hamas War Chicago

Chicago Democratic convention leaders brace for all scenarios. 'We also have a right to conduct a convention'

The Israel-Hamas war is heightening fears of unrest, but convention leaders say they’re confident in their partnerships with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Chicago Democratic convention leaders brace for all scenarios. 'We also have a right to conduct a convention'
Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Democratic National Convention, discusses the challenges organizers face in putting on the event in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Minyon Moore, chairperson of the Democratic National Convention, discusses the challenges organizers face in putting on the event in Chicago Aug. 19-22.

Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

With less than 15 weeks to go before a national spotlight descends on Chicago, Democratic National Convention leaders are swatting away comparisons to 1968 and trying to get ahead of worst-case scenarios.

That includes combing through social media posts to prepare for what-ifs, trying to target disinformation, vetting 12,000 volunteers and meeting frequently with Chicago officials and police.

Convention leaders are doing all of that while trying to show the party is unified behind President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the Aug. 19-22 convention — even as the nation’s universities grapple with legions of pro-Palestinian and counter protesters.

“I was definitely in Chicago, because I was very young. I didn’t know exactly what I was looking at, but I do remember some of the visuals and I can say, if you try to compare [to 1968], you haven’t really put it in context,” convention chair Minyon Moore said in an interview with the Sun-Times. “Because there is really, in my judgment, no comparison. When you were faced with two real assassinations [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy]. You were faced with young men who at that time were being drafted by a war that they didn’t want to attend. And so that’s the imagery that you had.”

The Israel-Hamas war is heightening fears of unrest, but convention leaders say they’re confident in their partnerships with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and the U.S. Secret Service. Snelling last month told reporters, “We’re going to police constitutionally.”

“Politics is different than it was in the ‘60s. You also have the Chicago Police Department, while certainly not perfect, the Chicago Police Department is not the Chicago Police Department of 1968,” said convention executive director Alex Hornbrook. “We have great confidence and a great partnership in the superintendent and the mayor.”

Democratic National Convention Executive Director Alex Hornbrook (left), and the convention's chairperson, Minyon Moore.

Democratic National Convention Executive Director Alex Hornbrook (left), and the convention’s chairperson, Minyon Moore.

Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

Moore and Hornbrook have stressed that protesters’ First Amendment rights should be protected — despite dissent from activists miffed about being denied permits to protest.

“I think they use conventions as a place to do that, to help them lift their voices up. But I also like to say, we also have a right to conduct a convention,” Moore said. “So there’s two parallels here. And we want to make sure that the families that come to Chicago, that the delegates, the 50,000 people that emerge in Chicago, have a safe environment.”

In Moore, the convention has a trusted Chicago native at the helm, whose political roots stem all the way back to former Mayor Harold Washington’s mayoral campaign and Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. Moore is a translator of sorts to those who don’t know the inner workings of Chicago politics.

The behind-the-scenes power player doesn’t like attention, but she has been in some of the most important decision-making rooms for decades. Moore was surprised when she was asked to lead the convention — but didn’t hesitate to say yes.

She was a top adviser to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign — and most recently served on Biden’s transition team and helped the administration herald the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

She’s also a longtime supporter and outside adviser to Harris and helped the vice president assemble her office. When Harris was barraged by negative press at the beginning of her term, Moore was among her defenders.

Now she’s tasked with once again elevating the vice president on a national stage at the convention.

“She has found her footing. Absolutely. I think she’s doing an incredible job. She certainly has harnessed reproductive rights and I think she’s actually helped us, elevated us by using the bully pulpit of the White House. The president has embraced it and they are gangbusters,” Moore said of Harris. “What’s not recorded about her is her depth in terms of foreign policy because she’s taken a lot of foreign policy trips. So I think she’s turned a corner. I think she’s a great partner for the president.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot helped land the convention in Chicago — and Hornbrook credited Pritzker with “rounding up the business, philanthropic, civic, and political communities.”

As for speculation that Pritzker is setting himself up for a 2028 presidential run, Moore said his focus is on re-electing Biden — at least for now.

“Having a successful convention helps the state and helps the city, whereby it helps Gov. Pritzker. But I think his number one goal is to reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Moore said. “I think we can speculate down the road what it will mean for him, but I can tell you that I believe he firmly believes that his number one job right now is to get Joe Biden reelected. And so I think, you do that, well, then your future is wide open.”

More 2024 Democratic National Convention coverage
Mayor Brandon Johnson listens carefully, hand near his face, as he wears a grey suit and presides over a Chicago City Council meeting in this close up.
Brandon Johnson
The ups and downs of Mayor Brandon Johnson's roller coaster first year
From endorsing a new Bears’ stadium to revoking the subminimum wage, Johnson’s critics and allies examine where he and the city are going.
By Fran SpielmanMariah Woelfel | WBEZ, and 1 more
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Secret Service building secret Democratic convention communications center in southern suburb
‘The X is the event,’ Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told the Chicago Sun-Times about the location, which will be the central hub for about 60 agencies involved in designing and implementing convention security.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US President Joe Biden steps off Marine One upon arrival at Soldier Field Landing Zone in Chicago, Illinois, on May 8, 2024. Biden is in Chicago for a campaign fundraiser. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Politics
Biden headlines Chicago fundraiser, bringing in more than $2 million for reelection campaign
Biden, stopping in Chicago after a campaign tour of swing-state Wisconsin, is mining the deep pockets of Democratic megadonors in Illinois.
By Kade HeatherIsabel Funk, and 1 more
 
Biden Romania
Columnists
Biden, Harris step up drive to win battleground Wisconsin while taking side trips to fundraise in Illinois
President Joe Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for a fundraiser after a stop in Racine, where his visit will spotlight one of Donald Trump’s economic flops, the failed Foxconn plant, which never employed the promised 13,000 workers.
By Lynn Sweet
 
US Philippines Japan
Politics
President Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for fundraiser; VP Harris arrives May 16 for North Shore funder
Biden was last in Chicago on April 8 for a fundraiser. Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention in August, is a big source of campaign cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Michael Sneed (left) interviews a protester in Flamingo Park in Miami, Florida, in 1972.
Columnists
Pages from a protest reporter’s 1972 notebook: Pickets, pot, pachyderms — and pepper gas
On Aug. 20,1972, this reporter was assigned to cover the hordes of hippies, yippies, women’s libbers, Marxists, gay rights advocates, Black Panthers, and anti-Vietnam war vets tenting, talking, and toking it up in Miami’s Flamingo Park before the Republican National Convention kicked off.
By Michael Sneed
 
Screenshot 2024-05-02 at 2.06.44 PM.png
2024 Democratic National Convention
Asleep at the march? ACLU says Chicago may be unprepared for Democratic Convention protests
The civil liberties group filed a federal lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws, a left-leaning group whose marching permit was denied by the city.
By David Struett
 
A demonstrator at the Democratic National Convention fights off tear gas as he walks in front of a police barricade at the Conrad Hilton Hotel in Chicago in 1968.
Columnists
Memories of Chicago in 1968 from a top lawyer who felt like 'Dorothy from Kansas in "The Wizard of Oz"'
“I remember coming out of my apartment one day and spotting Chicago cops dragging young protesters out of one section of Lincoln Park and shoving them into trucks, while nearby poet Allen Ginsberg was chanting in a circle of peaceful protesters not far away from the radical Abby Hoffman,” remembers Dan Webb, who later became a U.S. attorney.
By Michael Sneed
 
"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart meets with writers at a commercial break while broadcasting from St. Paul, Minnesota, during the 2008 Republican National Convention.
Movies and TV
'The Daily Show' coming to Chicago for Democratic convention
It’s the second late-night series to announce local convention plans, after CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
By Darel Jevens
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle speaks at a news conference last week.
Politics
Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Preckwinkle said she expects the Democratic Party will be united behind President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
Democratic convention events getting Chicago treatment with new hospitality vendors
Five event production companies, nearly all based in Chicago, will be throwing the official parties for the Democratic National Convention in August.
By Amy Yee
 
Minyon Moore, chair of the Democratic National Convention Committee, discusses the 2024 Democratic National Convention during a news conference at the Hilton Chicago on Thursday.
2024 Democratic National Convention
No cracks in Blue Wall? Top Democrats vow Chicago is ready for convention, despite party divisions
Democrats are deeply focused on Wisconsin and Michigan to help bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election chances — and officials, in town for meetings hosted by the Democratic National Convention Committee, say they plan on showing voters a deep party contrast.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Stephen Colbert announces his Chicago plans on Wednesday's episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert to move 'Late Show' to Chicago for Democratic convention
The CBS fixture will be based at the Auditorium Theatre from August 19 to 22.
By Darel Jevens
 
City Hall
Council delays votes on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue, ShotSpotter
Votes on $70 million to help migrants and the bond issue to fund housing and economic development now are set for Friday. The Council was, however, poised to approve a slew of other measures.
By Fran Spielman
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
Columnists
Democratic Party leaders meet in Chicago this week for pre-convention talks
In Chicago, the Democratic National Committee leaders will pick the members of the party’s platform, rules and credentials committees at the last party meeting before the August convention to renominate President Joe Biden.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Law enforcement unleashes a stream of pepper spray at protesters on State near Lake in the Loop as thousands in Chicago joined national outrage over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020. | Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
City Hall
City Council committee OKs $750K settlement stemming from George Floyd protest
Ald. Brendan Reilly said he’s concerned paying a settlement to Bryan Mejia, who suffered a fractured leg and torn ACL, will invite protesters expected for the Democratic National Convention to wreak havoc, then bombard the city with lawsuits.
By Fran Spielman
 
The United Center displays DNC 2024 on its LED screen outside of the arena on April 11, 2023.
2024 Democratic National Convention
'Security footprint' plan for Democratic Convention kicked to City Council for Wednesday vote
Protesters, residents and other DNC observers would be prohibited from bringing laptops, large bags, scooters and other items into certain areas closest to convention attendees under a proposed ordinance.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, from left, Mayor Brandon Johnson and Rep. Danny Davis, D-Ill., greet President Joe Biden as he arrives at the Soldier Field landing zone aboard Marine One before attending a campaign fundraiser on Monday.
Elections
Biden visits Chicago for fundraiser after pitching student loan relief in Wisconsin
Pro-Palestinian protesters greeted Biden outside the Drake Hotel on the Gold Coast, where the president had a campaign meeting before making remarks at the fundraiser.
By Emmanuel Camarillo and Cindy Hernandez
 
Joe Biden
Elections
Biden heading to Chicago for fundraiser
A Chicago fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign is expected to collected $2.5 million for the Biden Action Fund, a joint fundraising committee consisting of the Biden for President operation and the Democratic National Committee.
By Lynn Sweet
 
DNC-011924-13.jpg
2024 Democratic National Convention
Media representatives to visit Chicago on May 22 for Democratic convention logistics briefings
This week, residents and businesses near the United Center and McCormick Place will receive briefings on how they will be impacted by convention security plans.
By Lynn Sweet
 
City Hall
Johnson chooses former State Sen. Pacione-Zayas as chief of staff, first Latina in role
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, having spent the last 11 months learning the ropes of city government as Rich Guidice’s top deputy, was the natural choice to replace Guidice.
By Fran Spielman
 
FLAGBURN-032624-02.JPG
City Hall
Mayor Johnson backs Ald. Sigcho-Lopez in flag-burning controversy
The mayor made it clear he would not remove the City Council member for appearing at a rally where an American flag was burned to protest U.S. support for Israel.
By Fran Spielman
 
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle pitched her 2024 budget to the Cook County Board of Commissioners Thursday.
Elections
Pritzker sends Cook County Democratic Party $250K 'to turn out voters' in November
The funds will help target a big problem for a city opening its doors to President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Convention in August. Just 17.94% of registered voters in suburban Cook County and 25.7% of registered voters in Chicago voted in the March 19 primary.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Politics
Pritzker heads to California to promote Illinois film industry, fundraise for convention and abortion rights
In between meetings with film and business leaders in California, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will fundraise for the Democratic National Convention Host Committee, including a reception in Los Angeles, and for abortion rights ballot initiatives in Arizona and Nevada.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago Chosen As Host Of 2024 Democratic Convention
2024 Democratic National Convention
Protest groups lose appeal to march near United Center during Democratic convention
The groups — both part of the Coalition to March on the DNC — filed for parade permits to march during the Aug-19 convention, but the city denied them, saying it would tie up traffic and require police officers it could not spare.
By David Struett
 
President Joe Biden, right, chats with Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., at O’Hare International Airport during a visit to Chicago last year.
Elections
Is Chicago's tepid turnout a ‘warning sign’ for President Joe Biden in November?
Whether the city’s low voter turnout on Tuesday is a sign of apathy or dissatisfaction, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and key Democrats are downplaying the significance for President Joe Biden. But one leading pollster calls it a warning bell for other key Democratic cities: ‘These cities need to be engines of turnout.’
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Erika Boyd, mother of Nathen Jones, speaks to reporters on Monday, March 18, 2024.
City Hall
$52.75 million price tag? City Council OKs settlements tied to police abuse, wrongdoing
The largest of the settlements — for $45 million — goes to Nathen Jones, who suffered a massive traumatic brain injury after an unauthorized police chase. The settlements were approved at a Council meeting that also saw Mayor Brandon Johnson introduce an ordinance authorizing drawing of boundaries for a security footprint around the Democratic National Convention.
By Fran Spielman
 
2024 Democratic National Convention
Protests and peace — Chicago ready for demonstrators at Dem convention, but police won’t ‘tolerate violence'
“We want to make sure that we maintain peace,” Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a news conference Wednesday about this summer’s Democratic National Convention. “We’re going to police constitutionally.”
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
Branding for the Democratic National Convention is displayed on the scoreboard at the United Center.
2024 Democratic National Convention
At Democratic convention in Chicago, perks for big Biden campaign donors include coveted credentials, hotels
When it comes to qualifying for perks — and this is true for Democrats and Republicans in past conventions — big donors can vault into the elite ranks either by direct giving or raising political cash. The Sun-Times has exclusive details on what is being offered to the Biden Victory Fund’s donors at this summer’s Chicago gathering.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Owner George Lemperis stands quietly for a brief moment Friday outside the Palace Grill, boarded up following a fire the night before.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Palace Grill owner vows fire won’t be final chapter for historic West Side eatery that’s fed Blackhawks, big shots and beat cops
Owner George Lemperis said Friday the damage was extensive but that he plans to reopen: “They rebuilt the World Trade Center. I can certainly rebuild this.”
By David Struett and Kade Heather
 

Next Up In Politics
Lake County judge orders chain of websites to remove voters’ personal information
Some key dates in Mayor Brandon Johnson's first year in office
Amgen plows ahead with costly, highly toxic cancer dosing despite FDA challenge
Pedal mettle? Bicycling in Chicago doubled in 5 years, but bikers still worry about safety
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul sues company for publishing voters’ personal data
Crooked Bridgeport bank was 'a rat's nest,' judge says, sentences ex-board member to year and a day in prison
The Latest
Russell Elleven got a Cubs tattoo in 2015 as the team was preparing for its historic World Series run. He covered up the Cubs logo tattoo with an owl last fall.
Inking Well
He followed the Cubs as a kid battling cancer. But now he's covered up his tattoo.
Russell Elleven was out of school for months at 13 while facing cancer treatments. One thing kept him entertained: The Chicago Cubs. Now, as an adult, he feels priced out of Wrigley Field.
By Mary Norkol
 
Brandon Johnson celebrates at his victory at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on election night.
City Hall
Some key dates in Mayor Brandon Johnson's first year in office
The ongoing migrant crisis, crime, staff shake-ups, City Council turmoil — and some legislative wins for progressives — were among the highlights and lowlights of Johnson’s first term.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Caitlin Clark, Kiki Rice and Kamilla Cardoso arrive at Monday's world premiere of "Full Court Press" in Indianapolis.
Movies and TV
Fascinating 'Full Court Press' captures off-court lives of Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso, Kiki Rice
ABC, ESPN+ series documents the joys, pressures of three stars during historic era for women’s college basketball.
By Richard Roeper
 
A student walks past Loyola University's Arrupe College building.
Education
At Loyola, other four-year colleges, a chance to earn a two-year associate degree as a start
The aim is to give students who might not initially see themselves going to a four-year school a boost that might help them eventually get a bachelor’s degree, as few two-year students do now.
By Matt Krupnick | The Hechinger Report
 
ONION-051224-03.JPG
Money
New Chicago-based company Global Tetrahedron wants to make The Onion great again
Parent company Global Tetrahedron has big plans to diversify the satire news website’s revenue streams and bring back a print edition
By Amy Yee
 