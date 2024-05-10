The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
WNBA will expand to Toronto with team set to start play in 2026, per reports

“We continue to engage in productive conversations with interested ownership groups in a number of markets,” A spokesperson for the WNBA shared in a statement with the Sun-Times. “The granting of any expansion teams requires a vote by the WNBA and NBA Board of Governors.”

By  Annie Costabile
   
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

During the 2024 WNBA Draft Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said the league will expand to 16 teams in the next few years.

Adam Hunger/AP

Toronto is set to become the WNBA’s first team outside of the United States after being awarded a franchise that will begin play in 2026, according to multiple reports.

CBC Sports reported Friday morning that Kilmer Sports Inc., controlled by Toronto billionaire Larry Tanenbaum, will own the WNBA’s newest franchise. According to the network’s report, an announcement is expected on May 23 in Toronto.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert addressed the media at the 2024 draft and discussed expansion at length.

“Our plan and goal is to get to 16 teams in the next few years,” Engelbert said in April. “We’re at 13 with our Golden State team.”

The WNBA’s Bay Area team will tip off its inaugural season in 2025. Engelbert did not go into details regarding an expansion draft, but said that it will likely take place in December.

Engelbert added that the WNBA has had discussions with many different markets, including Philadelphia, Portland, Denver, Nashville, South Florida and Toronto.

The league did not confirm CBC’s report.

One issue players had when entertaining the idea of the league expanding Toronto over the last year was the idea of having to use commercial travel to Canada. The league made charter travel official on Thursday, saying the program will be phased in at the start of the 2024 season.

The vague quality of the league’s statement — Engelbert added that the program will be launched “as soon as practical” — is due to the fact that they have to finalize schedules and ensure there are planes and crews available. The program will be primarily operated by Delta.

