4-year-old boy among 3 people wounded in Austin shooting

A 4-year-old boy was among three people wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the West Side austin neighborhood.

The shooting happened at 5:19 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Kamerling, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were unknown.

The boy was shot in the arm and taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition police said. A 19-year-old man was shot in the left arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives were investigating the incident.