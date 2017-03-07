Despite veto threat, credit agency calls budget progress ‘concrete’

One credit rating agency was at least slightly encouraged by what Illinois lawmakers did over the weekend to end the state budget stalemate. | AP file photo

SPRINGFIELD — A day after the Illinois House cleared a revenue and spending package — and Gov. Bruce Rauner vowed an immediate veto — leaders plan to meet Monday afternoon to iron out the next steps.

With a real threat of the state’s credit dropping to “junk” without an agreement soon, at least one of the major credit rating agencies on Monday said it is monitoring the developments.

Fitch Ratings on Monday in a statement called weekend developments “concrete progress on reaching an agreement to break the two-year long budget impasse.”

Fitch also noted partial budgets “would result in a downgrade.” Fitch downgraded Illinois’ rating to ‘BBB’ on Feb. 1; the lowest investment-grade rating is BBB-minus; after that, the credit rating falls to “junk” status.

The other major ratings agencies, Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, are closed on Monday for the holiday.

Leaders plan to meet again at 1 p.m. It’s unclear whether the Illinois Senate will take up the measures, and whether there will be enough Senate Republican support. The bills will need 36 votes to pass. A similar revenue bill passed with all Democratic votes in the Illinois Senate. But on Sunday, 15 House Republicans joined with Democrats to approve the revenue package. Just two of those House Republicans areas are represented by Democratic senators.