Far South Side man gets 4 years for shooting woman

A Far South Side man has been sentenced to four years in prison for shooting the mother of his children at their West Pullman neighborhood home in 2015.

Tarell Smith, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated domestic battery, according to Cook County court records.

At 3:05 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2015, Smith was arguing with the 23-year-old woman at a home in the 12000 block of South Perry, when he shot her with a handgun, authorities said at the time.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Cook County Judge Thaddeus Wilson sentenced Smith to four years in prison, according to court records. He will receive credit for 462 days served in the Cook County Jail, and must serve four years of supervised release.

Smith was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center to begin serving his sentence Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. He previously served a one-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, and two years for theft.