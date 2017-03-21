Four west suburban men charged with soliciting sex with children

Four west suburban men have been charged with soliciting sex with a child in exchange for cash after a sting operation in Aurora.

Jarrett O. Ferguson, 25; Ramesh Gannamani, 36; Olatokunbo Olawoye, 44; and Carlos J. Zaca, 21, each traveled to Aurora on March 10 expecting to have a sexual encounter with a minor or minors, according to he Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

They each face felony counts of involuntary sexual servitude of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming, according to prosecutors.

Homeland Security Investigations and Aurora police conducted the investigation.

Ferguson, of Wheaton, was ordered held on a $100,000 bond; Gannamani, of Des Plaines, was ordered held on a $400,000 bond; Olawoye, of Aurora, was ordered held on a $50,000 bond; and Zaca, of Aurora, was ordered held on a $300,000 bond.

If convicted of the most serious offense, each man would face a sentence between six and 30 years in prison, according to prosecutors.