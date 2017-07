Man, 24, dies after 60-foot fall from Starved Rock cliff

A 24-year-old man died after falling from a cliff Saturday afternoon in Starved Rock State Park, authorities said.

About 2:30 p.m. the man fell about about 60 feet from a cliff near Pontiac Canyon in the state park, according to a statement from the Utica Fire Protection District.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the man for about 20 minutes at the scene, but he was pronounced dead by the LaSalle County coroner’s office at 4:02 p.m., authorities said.