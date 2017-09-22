Man charged for fatal August crash in Elmhurst

A 63-year-old man has been charged with reckless homicide for a fatal August crash in west suburban Elmhurst.

Wayne A. Veldman, of Downers Grove, was charged with one count of reckless homicide in relation to the Aug. 10 crash, according to a statement from Elmhurst Police. He turned himself in Thursday at the DuPage County Judicial Center after an arrest warrant was issued two days earlier.

Veldman was speeding in a vehicle about 2:15 p.m. Aug. 10, heading west on Roosevelt near York Street in Elmhurst, when he collided with 69-year-old William Bartolucci’s vehicle, police said.

Bartolucci, of Lombard, had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to Edward Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Bartolucci was later transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:54 p.m. Sept. 9, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found that Brtolucci died of complications of blunt force injuries from the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Veldman turned himself in at the DuPage county Judicial Center on Thursday after an arrest warrant was issued two days before, police said. He was released on bond pending his next court date.