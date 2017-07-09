Man charged with sexually abusing woman in Robbins

A man has been charged with sexually abusing and choking a woman who was stranded in a car Monday morning in south suburban Robbins.

Shaymontae Mobley, 19, let a 19-year-old woman borrow his cellphone to call for a ride about 5:45 a.m. when she got stranded in a car in the 14000 block of Finley Avenue in Robbins, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

He got into the vehicle to wait for the woman and, while inside, he forced her to touch him, the sheriff’s office said. When the woman tried to run away, Mobley choked her.

The victim, who did not know Mobley, eventually got away with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found Mobley in the 13900 block of Grace Avenue and took him into custody.

Mobley, who lives in Robbins, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint, the sheriff’s office said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Thursday.