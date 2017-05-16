Man fatally crushed by semi in Lemont

A South Carolina man died early Monday after he was crushed to death by a truck in southwest suburban Lemont.

Sherali Shadimatov, 28, was pronounced dead at 12:40 a.m. at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday found Shadimatov, who lived in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died from crush injuries to the head caused by a semi truck in the 1300 block of Main Street in Lemont, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Further details about the accident were not immediately available.