Man found dead at mall parking garage in Skokie

A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in the stairwell of a mall parking garage in north suburban Skokie.

An employee called authorities at 1:33 p.m. to report an unresponsive man who was found bleeding from his head in the stairwell of a parking garage at Westfield Old Orchard Mall, 4967 Old Orchard Center, according to Skokie police.

Emergency crews found the man dead, police said. His identity was not immediately known.

Police were conducting a death investigation Saturday with assistance from the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, and did not believe there was a threat to the general public, authorities said.

An autopsy was expected to be conducted Sunday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information should call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900 or (847) 933-8477 or text Skoke and a tip to 847411.