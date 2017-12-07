Man gets 3 years in federal prison for trying to rob West Town bank

Surveillance photo of the suspect who tried to rob a West Town bank on April 28, 2016. | FBI

A Chicago man has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for trying to rob a West Town bank.

Isidro Meraz, 23, pleaded guilty March 30 to one count of attempted bank robbery, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

At 11:07 a.m. on April 28, 2016, Meraz entered the South Central Bank branch at 1959 W. Grand Ave. and slid a note to the teller, according to a criminal complaint.

The note said, “I want 20,000 I dont have nonthing to lose I kill some one if you try some thing dumd [sic],” according to the complaint.

The teller handed the note to another teller, and Meraz said, “I need that money now. I’m not kidding,” according to the complaint. The first teller told him they did not have that here, and the second teller called 911.

Meraz jogged out of the bank and headed east on Grand Avenue, according to the complaint.

A Chicago Police officer responding to the attempted robbery found Meraz, who matched the description of the robber, walking east on Grand about a block from the bank, according to the complaint. The officer spoke to Meraz through his car window, and he took off running.

The officer broadcast his description over the police radio, and about 20 minutes later, additional officers stopped Meraz about half a mile from the bank, according to the complaint.

Both tellers identified Meraz as the suspect in a lineup, according to the complaint. On the way to the lineup, Meraz told an officer, “I f***ed up. I just needed the money.”

On June 28, Meraz was sentenced to 37 months in prison, Croon said. He will also have to serve one year of supervised release.