Man shot in Gresham

A man was shot early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the 22-year-old was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle in the 7900 block of South Damen when another male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.