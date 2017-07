Man’s leg grazed in Heart of Chicago shooting

A 19-year-old man’s left leg was grazed early Friday in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

He told officers that the attack happened about 1 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 19th Street, but was otherwise uncooperative with the investigation, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and his condition was stabilized, police said.