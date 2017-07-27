No one injured after bullet strikes CFD firetruck in South Shore

A Chicago Fire Department firetruck was struck by a bullet early Thursday when someone opened fire following an argument about a crash in the South Shore neighborhood.

Fire crews responded at 2:23 a.m. to a two-car crash at the intersection of 79th Street and Yates Boulevard when an argument broke out between the parties involved, according to Chicago police.

A male, who was called to the scene by someone involved in the crash, grabbed a handgun from his vehicle and fired shots into a crowd, police said. One of the rounds damaged the windshield of a responding firetruck. No one was injured.

The shooter was taken into custody, and the handgun was recovered, police said. Charges were pending.

Due to street blockage, CTA No. 79 buses were being temporarily rerouted from 79th, Jeffery, 83rd, Exchange and 79th, according to the CTA.