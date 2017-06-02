Person found dead under I-90 overpass in West Loop

A person was found dead Saturday night underneath an I-90 overpass in the West Loop.

The person was discovered about 9:30 p.m. on the cement embankment underneath an overpass in the southbound lanes of I-90 at Monroe Street, according to Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Jason Bradley.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:49 p.m., according to Bradley and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Their name and age have not yet been released.

Drug paraphernalia and prescription bottles were found next to the body, and there were no signs of trauma, Bradley said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Illinois State Police are investigating.