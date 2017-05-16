Person killed in Gary crash between semi, medical transport vehicle

A person was killed in a crash involving a medical transport vehicle Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the crash between the semi truck and Prompt medical transport bus at West 4th Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

One of the passengers in the transport bus, which carries up to 14 people, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The person’s age and gender were not released.

The Lake County sheriff’s office will be doing the crash reconstruction and the Gary Police Department will handle all other investigative aspects. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Michael Jackson at (219) 881-4785.