Police: 2 men stab each other during fight in East Garfield Park

Two men were wounded, one critically, when they stabbed each other during a fight early Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

About 1:50 a.m., a 33-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were inside a home in the 3100 block of West Madison when they began to fight and stabbed each other, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was stabbed in his chest and abdomen and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The older man was stabbed in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Area North detectives are investigating.