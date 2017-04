Police: 27-year-old man shot dead in West Garfield Park

A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

At 11:22 a.m., two males walked up to man in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue and fired shots, striking him in the back and buttock, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.