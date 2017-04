Police: 31-year-old man killed in Hermosa shooting

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday night in an Hermosa neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 11:04 p.m., he was sitting in the back seat of a minivan parked in the 4300 block of West Altgeld when someone fired shots from a gray vehicle, police said.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Community First Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.