Police: Armed business robberies happened 10 minutes apart on NW Side

Police are warning about two armed business robberies that happened minutes apart earlier this month in the Albany Park and Portage Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In both incidents, at least one suspect entered the business, pointed a weapon at a victim, announced a robbery then demanded money from the cash register, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both robberies happened on Sept. 9, one at 2:55 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Montrose Avenue and the other at 3:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Cicero, police said.

At least one suspect is described as a Hispanic male, thought to be between 17 and 20 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, police said.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.