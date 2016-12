25-year-old man fatally shot in South Shore

A man was found shot and later died Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, police said.

About 4:28 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in the 2800 block of East 79th Street and found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the back, leg and head, according to Chicago Police.

Jamil Farley, of the 9900 block of South Clyde Avenue, was taken to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m., police said.