Police: Man dies after gun goes off in his waistband on South Side

A man was killed when a handgun he had in his waistband discharged Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:55 p.m., the 33-year-old man was sitting in a parked car in the 6100 block of South Winchester. The gun was in his waistband, and it went off while he was moving the vehicle, police said.

The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The handgun was recovered, police said. Area Central detectives have opened a death investigation.