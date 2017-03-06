Police: Man killed in Englewood shooting

A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was arguing with another male about 11:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Throop when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head and torso, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran away.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.