Police: Off-duty CPD officer fatally shoots robber in Hazel Crest

An off-duty Chicago Police officer fatally shot someone who was robbing him at gunpoint Tuesday night in south suburban Hazel Crest, police said.

Hazel Crest officers responded at 9:54 p.m. to a call of shots fired and a robbery on Birchwood Drive, according to a statement from Hazel Crest police. When they arrived at the scene, one person was standing with his hands in the air, identifying himself as a Chicago Police officer, and another person was found unresponsive, lying face-down on the ground between two houses. Money was scattered throughout the area.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the officer had met with two people, planning to buy a computer from them in an arrangement set up online, police said. He was off-duty at the time, driving his personal vehicle and wearing street clothes.

When the officer arrived in Hazel Crest, he exited his vehicle and two males walked up, saying they had the computer for sale, police said. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun.

While holding the officer at gunpoint, the pair began stealing items from the officer’s pockets and eventually found his badge and gun on his belt under his shirt, police said. They took his badge, but before they could get the officer’s gun, he fired shots at both suspects.

One of the males fell between two houses nearby. He had a gun in his hand and the officer’s Chicago Police Department badge was found on the ground nearby. A key fob for the officer’s vehicle was found in the male’s pocket, police said.

He was pronounced dead South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

The other male ran away from the scene, police said. The officer’s weapon was recovered on the hood of his car.

The Hazel Crest Police Department Detective Division is investigating the armed robbery, while the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is conducting the investigation into the officer’s use of force.