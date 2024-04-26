The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 26, 2024
La Voz Chicago News Suburban Chicago

Se declara culpable agente de seguridad de Boston que apuñaló fatalmente a Marine de Gage Park

Álvaro Larrama fue sentenciado a entre 17 y 20 años en una prisión estatal después de perseguir y apuñalar a Daniel Martínez, un ex sargento de la Marina.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Se declara culpable agente de seguridad de Boston que apuñaló fatalmente a Marine de Gage Park
IMG_9056.jpg

Los familiares de Daniel Martínez tiene múltiples casos civiles en curso relacionados con el apuñalamiento, incluyendo uno contra el colegio de abogados.

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

Un agente de seguridad de Boston que mató a un ex Marine del área de Chicago se declaró culpable de homicidio involuntario el jueves y enfrenta hasta dos décadas de prisión, según la oficina del fiscal de distrito del Condado de Suffolk.

Álvaro Larrama, quien originalmente se declaró “inocente” de asesinato en segundo grado, fue sentenciado a entre 17 y 20 años en una prisión estatal después de perseguir y apuñalar a Daniel Martínez, un ex sargento de la Marina y residente de Palos Hills que se crió en Gage Park.

Después de viajar a Boston para celebrar el Día de San Patricio con amigos en marzo de 2022, Martínez, de 23 años, y un amigo estaban esperando en la fila afuera del bar, Sons of Boston, ahora llamado The Loyal Nine, y tuvieron una breve conversación con Larrama, ahora de 40 años, antes de que les negara la entrada, dijeron los fiscales.

Mientras Martínez y su amigo se alejaban, Larrama supuestamente lo persiguió con un cuchillo y el veterano golpeó a Larrama con una lata de cerveza de aluminio, según un video de vigilancia revisado por los fiscales. Luego, Larrama apuñaló a Martínez una vez en el pecho.

Daniel Martinez

Daniel Martinez

“Se supone que los padres no deben enterrar a sus hijos, no es natural”, dijo la madre de Martínez, Apolonia Martínez, en una declaración de impacto que leyó en la corte durante la audiencia. “Ya no puedo abrazar a mi hijo, lo único que tengo ahora son recuerdos, una bandera doblada y una tumba donde llorar y colocar flores”.

Jacob Chuma, uno de los amigos de Martínez y compañero de la Marina que estuvo con él en Boston la noche que fue apuñalado mortalmente, dijo que ha tenido que utilizar la línea de crisis del VA varias veces desde entonces. Los otros amigos marinos de Martínez que estuvieron allí describieron el sufrimiento continuo y la paranoia por el trauma de ver morir a su amigo.

“Creo que hablo en nombre de muchos de mis hermanos en la Infantería de la Marina, especialmente aquellos de nosotros que estuvimos allí esa noche, cuando nos sentimos seguros al salir y hacer cualquier cosa, pero ahora, cuando estamos juntos, pareciera que todos estamos preparados para que algo salga mal”, dijo Chuma. “Se supone que la vida no debe ser así".

Larrama se dirigió a la familia Martínez en la corte y dijo que él era el “único responsable” de la muerte de Martínez.

“En primer lugar, quiero pedir disculpas sincera y profundamente a la familia de Daniel Martínez”, dijo Larrama. “Mi corazón está con toda la familia, amigos y seres queridos del Sr. Martínez, pero especialmente con su madre. Le ruego diariamente a Jehová que encuentres amor y paz en tu corazón”.

La familia tiene múltiples casos civiles en curso relacionados con el apuñalamiento, incluyendo uno contra el colegio de abogados.

La familia Martínez no respondió de inmediato a las solicitudes de comentarios.

“La familia todavía continúa con su caso civil contra el colegio de abogados y espera lograr más justicia para su querido hijo y hermano”, dijo el abogado Thomas Flaws, con sede en Boston, que representa a la familia, después de la sentencia.

Traducida por Jackie Serrato para La Voz Chicago

Next Up In La Voz
Artistas para el Festival de Micheladas 2024: Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez entre la lista
Lo que significa para los usuarios la prohibición de TikTok en Estados Unidos
Kamilla Cardoso espera su transición a la WNBA con Sky
Las escuelas selectivas y magnet de CPS parecen verse afectadas por la nueva fórmula de financiación equitativa
2024 Miche Festival Lineup announced: Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan among the bill
Realizarán los servicios funerarios para el oficial de policía Luis Huesca
The Latest
Small Business
Call & Response Books opening new store in Hyde Park
Owner Courtney Bledsoe said the store will focus on stocking books by authors of color and celebrating the stories they tell.
By Isabel Funk
 
Cristina Nichole Iglesias, who received gender affirming surgery in March 2023 while she was serving her prison sentence, sits among the flowers at the Garfield Park Conservatory in Garfield Park, Friday, April 5, 2024. Iglesias said that going through gender dysphoria was “traumatic” and “torture.” The surgery was made possible by a settlement she reached with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
LGBTQIA+
After fighting to have gender-affirming care, a former prisoner adjusts to life in Chicago as a woman
Cristina Nichole Iglesias sued the federal Bureau of Prisons for the right to have the surgery and get the agency to pay for it and won.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
White Sox
White Sox selecting contract of Tommy Pham
Veteran outfielder will join White Sox for game against the Rays Friday night
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Mayor Rahm Emanuel | Sun-Times file photo
Politics
Ex-National Enquirer boss testifies that he buried story about alleged affair by Rahm Emanuel
David Pecker said under oath that he paid $20,000 for the story and then suppressed it, as he did for other celebrities managed by Emanuel’s brother, Hollywood super-agent Ari Emanuel, Politico reported.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,300 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 49 known residents have faced federal charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 