Police: Teen killed, man wounded in South Deering shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

They were walking west on 95th Street at 12:21 p.m. when two masked males got out of a black SUV heading south on Yates and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The suspects got back in the SUV and headed east on 95th Street after the shooting, police said.

The teen was shot multiple times in the chest, right leg and right arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man was also shot repeatedly and taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Police said both victims are documented gang members.