Police warn of phone scammers posing as sheriff’s officers

Phone scammers are trying to swindle people out of money in the western suburbs by posing as Kendall County sheriff’s officers, police said Thursday.

A woman told officials she received a phone call from someone claiming they were a member of the sheriff’s office, and that a warrant had been issued for one of her family members, police said. The call was disconnected without any more requests.

The sheriff’s office phone number showed up on the woman’s caller ID, though it was likely through a software trick commonly used by scammers, police said.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that their staff will never request money over the phone. Anyone who receives a similar call should contact the sheriff’s office at (630) 553-5856.