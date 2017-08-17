Thefts reported from at least 5 U.S. Postal Service trucks on SW Side

A string of thefts hit U.S. Postal Service trucks last week on the Southwest Side.

At least five times, people went into the trucks and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police. It was unknown if the trucks were unlocked, or if they were broken into.

The thefts happened:

at 10:21 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 3600 Block of West 55th Place;

about 11:20 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 3000 Block of West 61st Street;

at 3:36 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 5800 Block of South Albany Avenue;

about 10:50 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 3700 Block of West 59th Street; and

about 11:25 a.m. Aug 15 in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.

Two suspects were described as a black male and a Hispanic male, police said. Their ages were unknown.

Anyone with information about the thefts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.