Trump faces big disapproval rating ahead of taking office: poll

Donald Trump will take office Friday facing more than half of the country disapproving of the incoming president.

Fifty-four percent of people have an unfavorable impression of the president-elect, according to a new Washington Post/ABC poll.

Trump is the least popular incoming president in at least four decades, the Washington Post reported.

Trump’s handling of the presidential transition also received a 54 percent disapproval rating. And 52 percent of those answering the poll said Trump is not qualified for the nation’s highest office.

Meanwhile, 61 percent of those polled said they expect Trump to do an excellent/good job with the U.S. economy.

Trump shrugged off polls that show him with low approval ratings.

The president-elect tweeted early Tuesday, “The same people who did the phony election polls, and were so wrong, are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.”

Contributing: The Associated Press