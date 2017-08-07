Vehicle crashes into Avondale building

A vehicle crashed into a building early Saturday in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The vehicle came from an unknown direction about 2:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West School when the driver lost control and it hit a brick building at the intersection with Hamlin, according to Chicago Police.

The crash caused damage to the brick and the glass basement windows of the building, police said. The tenants, who were sleeping at the time, were not injured.

The driver was not at the scene when authorities arrived, according to police. The vehicle was towed.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.