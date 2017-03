Woman, 24, wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting

A 24-year-old woman was wounded in a Burnside neighborhood drive-by shooting on Saturday afternoon on the Far South Side.

The woman was shot at 1:36 p.m. while she was in the 1500 block of East 95th Street, Chicago Police said.

The woman told investigators that a vehicle drove by and someone inside it fired shots, police said. She was struck in her right leg and took herself to Trinity Hospital, where she was in good condition.