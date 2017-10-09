LETTERS: We need federal statute against gun trafficking

The recent article titled “Gunrunner bought guns in Arkansas to sell to Chicago gangs” shows, yet again, that guns from outside Illinois are spilling blood in our streets.

This time, the trafficker was Klint Kelley buying guns in Arkansas. In March, it was Willies Biles buying guns in Indiana, and the list goes on and on.

For money, people are willing to cross state lines, buy guns and directly fuel the slow-moving massacre that is claiming the lives of Chicagoans each and every day.

According to the Chicago Police Department, more than half of all crime guns used in Chicago come from outside Illinois.

While Kelley and Biles were caught, many others aren’t because Congress has refused to empower law enforcement to tackle interstate gun trafficking. There is no federal statute against interstate gun trafficking.

I’m working to pass the bipartisan Gun Trafficking Prevention Act (HR 1475) because it gives law enforcement officials the tools they need to stop guns from flowing across the border and killing our children.

Stopping the violence starts with keeping illegal guns off our streets and out of the hands of criminals. It’s time to lock up murderers who didn’t pull the trigger but still have blood on their hands.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, Matteson

An excuse to raise money



I am very tired of hearing county officials say the sugar tax is foremost a tax to safeguard our children from obesity. If this is the case, why are they not banning sugary drinks altogether? This would truly safeguard the children. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle should be ashamed of herself using children as an excuse to raise money for Cook County.

Andrew Orgler, Fox River Grove

Not about health



The TV is flooded with ads paid for by Micheal Bloomberg concerning the sweetened beverage tax. Does anyone believe they are concerned about the health of our children? If that was the case, why not tax cookies, candy, sweetened cereal and fast food, etc. Don’t you think parents should make the decision on what they give their children?

Reba Jarrett-Cox, Belmont Cragin